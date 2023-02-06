UrduPoint.com

‘Cooperation 3’ Joint Military Exercise Begins In Oman

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 09:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2023) The joint military training exercise, titled, “Cooperation 3,” began in Oman, as part of the cooperation, coordination and exchange of expertise between the involving the UAE and the Sultanate.

The exercise, which will end on 16th February, 2023, is being held under the framework of joint Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) action and aims to improve the military capacities of its participants.

It also underscores the historical ties between the UAE and Oman, which embody the cohesion of the GCC, and aims to capitalise on their expertise, as well as unify concepts in modern military theories and tactics, and enhance the individual and collective skills of its participants.

