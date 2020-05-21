Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tackle COVID-19, Says Tarja Halonen

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) Ramadan Pioneer Series hosted by Dubai Future Academy, DFAc, an initiative of Dubai Future Foundation, DFF, welcomed Tarja Halonen, Former President of Finland.

Speaking in a session titled "Social Implications of the COVID-19 and Lifelong Learning", the Finnish politician said the aftermath of the global challenges resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak is not limited to the health sector. Its influences are clearly reflected in the quality of life across societies all over the world.

Moderated by Professor Markku Wilenius, Dean at DFAc, the session drew the participation and attendance of more than 150 people from around the world. The gathering focused on the importance of global cooperation between countries, governments and societies in addressing the COVID-19 challenges, and their joint responsibility in studying the effects of this crisis.

She discussed the virus’ impact on families, communities, and organisation. As a result, she said, this is the time to promote lifelong learning and the focus on the elderly’s role in societies.

Speaking at the session, Halonen said: "The pandemic is an example of a (new) global threat, which doesn’t stop at the borders. Whether it is climate change or COVID-19, international cooperation is vital in creating a path towards a better and safer future.

We are working to halt the pandemic; joint measures, global response, cooperation, and solidarity are the way forward, if we are to succeed with our mission."

On his part, Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF, said: "The global health challenges confirmed the importance of global cooperation to find a joint solution for a positive outcome. Global knowledge and experience exchange between research centres from across the world are necessary to develop an integrated approach to accelerate global efforts in tackling COVID-19."

Tarja Halonen was the first woman to hold the position of President of Finland from 2000 to 2012. She also served as Minister of Foreign Affairs from 1995 to 2000, and Minister of Justice from 1990 to 1991.

Halonen holds a Master of Law degree from University of Helsinki.

Dubai Future academy is hosting this year’s Ramadan Pioneer Series under the theme, ‘Life After COVID-19’. Held online for the first time and spread across 22 sessions, the series brings renowned speakers and experts to understand the implications of the disease across different sectors of society, identify key takeaways and prepare a reliable plan of action for future challenges and opportunities.