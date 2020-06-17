Cooperation between entities participating in ‘Unified Family Counselling Portal’ a key factor in UAE’s leadership in community services: Sheikha Fatima

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), stated that the strategic cooperation between the entities participating in the "Unified Family Counselling Portal" is a fundamental factor in the UAE’s leadership in community services.

In her speech, Sheikha Fatima thanked the entities, stating, "Soon, we will see the fruits of the close cooperation between leading authorities contributing to the portal, which have worked hard to maintain a safe quality of life."

Today, a remote meeting was held between the entities to discuss the outcomes of their previous meeting, as well as the key recommendations of sub-committees.

On Wednesday, a meeting was held and attended by directors of the participating entities and their working teams, chaired by Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, to discuss future plans to the UAE’s social development.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Community Development Authority in Dubai, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, the Ministry of Community Development and its working team, the Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, the Family Guidance Division of the Judicial Department, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Interior, the Supreme Council For Family Affairs in Sharjah, and others.

During the meeting, Al Suwaidi conveyed the greetings of Sheikha Fatima to its participants and praised the efforts of the portal’s working team to implement the vision of the UAE’s leadership to foresee and shape the future of sustainable social development.

Ahmed Julfar, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, thanked the GWU for its related efforts, stressing that launching the portal is the first step in providing a series of related long-term services.

Sheikha Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, thanked everyone involved, most notably the GWU and Sheikha Fatima, for their efforts.

The foundation’s team then presented its future plans for developing the portal’s services.

Nasser Ismail, Assistant Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Community Development for the Social Care Sector, praised the efforts of the portal’s team and stressed the importance of having a single platform for all consultation services.

Huda Al Hashimi, Representative of the Prime Minister’s Office, thanked the GWU for its efforts in leading the fifth batch of government accelerators related to women’s empowerment, noting that the portal is one of the sustainability plans that support the country’s vision to prepare for the next 50 years.

Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, praised the directives of Sheikha Fatima and her constant monitoring of the fifth batch of government accelerators related to women’s empowerment and leadership.

She also pointed out that Sheikha Fatima’s directive to launch the portal is one of the cornerstones of developing and reinforcing community cohesion in the UAE.

Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, stated that the portal, which was established upon the directives of Sheikha Fatima, has established a framework for the leadership’s vision to achieve family stability and community coherence, and has promoted role integration and united the efforts of relevant authorities to build a stable and happy community.

She also noted the ministry’s keenness to join the portal and offer its expertise, adding that the portal enables everyone involved to benefit from national capacities and resources.

Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director-General of the ADP, highlighted the ADP’s keenness to reinforce its community role and promote prevention, to reduce family conflict, preserve the privacy of families and individuals, and prevent the escalation of related problems.