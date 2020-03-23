UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cooperation Is Required To Overcome Current Situation: Ahmed Bin Mohammed

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 07:00 PM

Cooperation is required to overcome current situation: Ahmed bin Mohammed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the National Olympic Committee, stated that the current situation being experienced by the sports sector and other sectors require the cooperation of all relevant organisations and individuals.

He also pointed out that the safety and protection of the community is always a leading priority of the committee, in light of the directives and vision of the UAE’s leadership to protect the people from diseases and epidemics.

He added that the committee postponed all its activities and events until further notice to protect the health of competitors, under the framework of its social responsibility and as part of its efforts to promote a healthy and preventive culture and raise the community’s awareness.

Sheikh Ahmed praised the measures taken by all sporting authorities, federations and organisations, which aim to serve the public’s interest and reinforce the efforts of relevant health and prevention authorities to implement their visions and benefit the entire community.

He made these statements during the committee’s General Assembly meeting to discuss its 2018 and 2019 reports, which was held remotely and was chaired by Sheikh Ahmed.

During the meeting, the minutes of the committee’s 41st meeting was approved, as well as its Olympic report for 2018, its final financial account report for 2018, its financial audit report and its budget for 2019. The committee’s final financial report for 2019, the budget for 2019, and the estimated budget for the current year were also approved.

Related Topics

Assembly Sports Budget Rashid 2018 2019 Olympics All From

Recent Stories

Violators of preventive measures to face fine, jai ..

54 seconds ago

Hong Kong bars non-residents, limits alcohol over ..

8 minutes ago

US Ambassador to Russia Hopes Whelan Will Get Fair ..

8 minutes ago

Oslo Says to Take Lead in Creating UN Fund to Help ..

8 minutes ago

US Accuses Iran of Importing Coronavirus to 'At Le ..

8 minutes ago

SCCI highlights challenges facing private sector i ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.