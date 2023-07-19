Coordination between UAE and Türkiye private sectors enhances intra-regional trade and investments: Humaid bin Salem

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2023) Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, affirmed that the private sector in the UAE and the Republic of Türkiye has witnessed great momentum in recent years, especially since Expo 2020 Dubai was held in the UAE.

On the sidelines of the UAE-Türkiye business Forum, being held today in Abu Dhabi and coinciding with the official visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, bin Salem told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) that Increased coordination in the past two years constituted a strong impetus for intra-trade and mutual investments, which will gain more support with the activation of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that was signed between the two countries last March.

He pointed out that the UAE Chambers’ ties with Türkiye’s private sector are deep-rooted and were strengthened by the signing of a memorandum of understanding to establish the UAE-Türkiye Business Council with the Foreign Economic Relations board of Türkiye (DEIK).

The Council held its first meeting on 23rd November 2021, on the sidelines of the tenth meeting of the UAE-Türkiye Joint Economic Committee, he continued.

Bin Salem noted that coordination between the Federation of UAE Chambers and the Turkish side witnessed great momentum since the beginning of Expo 2020 Dubai, as more than 35 bilateral meetings have been held since then in the form of conferences, forums and workshops.

The activities were represented by the visits of the Turkish trade delegations, which include DEIK and the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD).

The Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers then called on the two countries’ private sector to benefit from the UAE’s location and infrastructure as a gateway to the middle East and North Africa, as well as Türkiye’s position as a gateway to Europe in all economic fields, especially those related to global supply chains.