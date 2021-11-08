Coordination Council for Family Policies organises brainstorming session at Etihad Museum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) The Coordination Council for Family Policies has organised a brainstorming session at Etihad Museum to review the ways to develop and implement the best policies and initiatives, based on a unified national vision and strategy for families at both local and federal levels that meet the challenges and needs coinciding with national aspirations and vision for the next 50 years in the UAE.

The brainstorming session was inaugurated by Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Under-Secretary of Social Development at the Ministry of Community Development, Chairwoman of the Coordination Council for Family Policies. She emphasised that holding the session at Etihad Museum is a nation symbol for all Emirati families, a place that witnessed the federation of the UAE.

Tahlak elaborated that the new government recently adopted new methodology of government action to ensure the integration of efforts, services and short-term projects and achieve the visions and best results that enhance the stability of Emirati families and their wellbeing.

During the brainstorming session, the agenda, desired outputs and details were reviewed then all the members were asked to formulate strategic objectives and visions of the council in accordance with the new government methodology and within the framework of the strategic development goals associated with the vision of the next 50 years.

Prior to the session, members of the Coordination Council for Family Policies had an introductory tour of Etihad Museum to learn about the UAE history, recall the efforts of the founding fathers and learn about their personal belongings, as well as viewed a short film entitled "Etihad Wishes".

The Council seeks to achieve the required integration between competent authorities in the development and implementation of family policies and projects in the UAE. It is constantly working on proposals for the development of family policies and initiatives, as well as appropriate initiatives and mechanisms to strengthen cooperation and exchange experiences between various government authorities involved in family affairs on one hand, and between the government and private sectors on the other.

The Council was established by the Cabinet’s Decision for 2018, headed by Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Under-Secretary of Social Development at the Ministry of Community Development, and membership of: Sheikha Khulood Al Qassimi, Assistant Under-Secretary of Supervision Sector at the Ministry of education, Dr. Bushra Al Mulla, Executive Director of Community Development Sector at the Community Development Authority, Huraiz Al Murr Bin Huraiz, Executive Director of Social Welfare & Development Sector at Community Development Authority, Mohammed Ahmed Al Obaidli, Dubai Courts, Judge Salem Al Hosani, Chairman of Sharjah Legal Federal Courts at the Ministry of Justice, Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Courts, Ahmed Ibrahim Al Mail, Director of Government Communications Department in Sharjah Social Services Department, Jaber Ali Al Hosani, Director of Judicial Research & Studies, Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, Khulood Al Rostamani, Director of Partners Relationship Department at the Federal Demographic Council, Moza Saif Al Shehhi, Director of Family Guidance Department-Supreme Council for Family Affairs.

The Council establishes the vision of the national family policy in the UAE to meet the needs and overcome challenges in this area, in addition to implement initiatives and projects within the policy, build and ensure coordination between competent authorities who are involved in the development and implementation of family policies.

The members of the Coordination Council for Family Policies, officials and representatives from federal and local government authorities all over the UAE who are involved in family issues attended the brainstorming session.