Coordination Meeting For ‘Women’s Capacity Development Programme In Military And Peacekeeping’ Begins In Abu Dhabi

Wed 17th July 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) The coordination meeting for the second edition of the "Women’s Capacity Development Programme in Military and Peacekeeping" began today at the Armed Forces Officers Club in Abu Dhabi.

The second edition of the programme will take place in the Khawlah bint Al Azur Military school in January 2020.

The meeting was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Defence, the GWU, the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, UN Women, and the programme’s strategic partners, as well as ambassadors and representatives of several African and Asian countries.

The coordination meeting is the follow-up of a successful meeting held in New York between Pilot Staff-Brigadier Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE National Service and Reserve Authority, and Fumzi Melambu Nkuka, Executive Director of UN Women and Director of the GWU, in the presence of Dr. Moza Al Shehhi, Director of the UN Women's Office in Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, Countries.

Mattar Salem Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, said, "We are delighted to meet with the ambassadors and representatives of countries interested in participating, as we believe in the importance of the programme to reinforcing women’s empowerment in the military."

Pilot Staff-Brigadier Al Nahyan said, "The UAE supports all initiatives that reinforce the role of women in peacekeeping operations around the world. We strongly believe in their role in the security sector, and we are proud of our partnership with UN Women in implementing the programme."

"Our partnership with UN Women is a strategic partnership, and we are proud of the significant success of the programme’s first edition. I believe that the successful work of women in the military is the result of hard work and reflects the success of our women’s empowerment efforts," Al Suwaidi said.

"We are happy to reinforce the partnership between UN Women and the UAE and support our suggestion to involve women from African and Asian countries in the second edition of the programme," Al Shehhi said.

The programme contributed to the higher level of women’s participation in UN peacekeeping operations, as 5,000 women have participated, out of the 87,000 personnel in these forces, she added.

