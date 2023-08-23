Open Menu

COP28, A Critical Juncture In Climate Action: Razan Al Mubarak

Published August 23, 2023

COP28, a critical juncture in climate action: Razan Al Mubarak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2023) Razan Al Mubarak, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28 and Chairwoman of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), affirmed that 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) is a critical juncture in climate action, and keep 1.5°C within reach.

She noted that COP28 will focus on practical aspects, unifying action, and establishing partnerships, as well as aligning efforts to transition from planning to implementation, to deliver tangible results and deal with climate challenges.

The COP28 Presidency seeks to deliver a “human-centric COP”, with focus on nature, food, health and climate resilience, Al Mubarak explained, adding that they seek to involve all segments of society in the process, while ensuring that youth lead the efforts.

Asked about her position as the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28, she noted that it enabled her to work with over 15,000 experts from more than 170 countries, to exchange expertise and collaborate to tackle environmental challenges and take necessary measures.

This COP will also focus on meeting the needs of developing countries, vulnerable communities and indigenous people, and making major strides across issues such as resilience, finance, loss and damage, among others.

