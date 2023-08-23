Open Menu

COP28 Affirms Arab Role In Tackling Climate Change: Expert

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2023

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2023) Jamal Jaballah, Former Plenipotentiary Minister of the Arab League and Former Coordinator of the Arab Negotiating Group on Climate Change, said the UAE's hosting of COP28 is a source of honour for every Arab, as it is one of the world’s largest gatherings.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Jaballah lauded the UAE’s pivotal role in presiding over the conference after Egypt, which hosted COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, as part of the international efforts to combat climate change, given the UAE's extensive expertise in this area and its crucial role within the Arab negotiating group on climate change.

Egypt's hosting of COP27 and the UAE's hosting of COP28 affirm that Arab nations are fully aware of climate change issues and are actively contributing to the international efforts to find practical and sustainable solutions to mitigate the substantial repercussions affecting countries and communities, he added.

He also expressed his hope that the Arab negotiating group will have the opportunity to actively contribute to the international community's efforts to find solutions and overcome relevant obstacles and challenges.

He also mentioned the rising occurrences of earthquakes, floods, famines and droughts, which could lead to the displacement of communities, warning that cities are at risk of being flooded and subsequent social implications.

The international community is aware of these challenges and is striving to find solutions to address them, he said in conclusion.

