COP28 and Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research sign MoU

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2023) The COP28 Presidency office and Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), detailing ECSSR’s activities and engagements throughout COP28, advancing a holistic approach to climate education. As part of the Global Climate Education thematic, the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) seeks to align global climate education and amplify the work of youth.

The MoU with ECSSR sets the stage for the Centre’s Green and Blue Zone events, exhibitions, panel discussions, and other educational materials designed to raise awareness about climate change, sustainability, and global action. Special short-casts, video episodes, and an audiobook are among the digital assets ECSSR will create during COP28 to streamline education around climate change.

Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director-General and Special Representative of COP28, emphasised the need for collective action, stating, “COP28 and ECSSR recognise the crucial importance of working together to tackle climate change and to raise awareness for a sustainable future. Through this collaboration, we aim to unlock the potential for transformation by leveraging expertise, fostering dialogue, and advancing sustainable development.”

Dr. Sultan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of ECSSR, welcomed the signing of the MoU and said both entities will work towards creating a better world for all.

"This partnership clearly demonstrates ECSSR's commitment to achieving its strategic objectives, which aim to enhance partnerships and exchange expertise in various fields; in particular sustainability and climate action which will help keep pace with the UAE’s ambitious plans and aspirations,” Dr. Al Nuaimi said.

Over the years, ECSSR has conducted in-depth analyses of political, economic, social, cultural, environmental, and health developments at local, regional, and global levels. With a focus on addressing policies and interests, ECSSR actively contributes to the sustainable development goals and the growing strategic significance of the UAE and the Arabian Gulf region.

The Centre’s comprehensive and highly relevant reports empower decision-makers with valuable insights and support.

COP28 will mark a significant milestone when the world assesses progress on the Paris Agreement. The first-ever Global Stocktake (GST) will offer a comprehensive evaluation of advancements made since the adoption of the Paris Agreement. This assessment will assist in aligning efforts towards climate action and identifying measures necessary to bridge the gaps in progress.