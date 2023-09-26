Open Menu

COP28 Is A Great Opportunity To Address Pressing Environmental Issues: Haifa Abu-Ghazaleh

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2023 | 01:00 PM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2023) Ambassador Dr. Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, Assisstant Secretary-General and Head of the Social Sector at the League of Arab States, expressed hope that the upcoming 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to be hosted by the UAE this year will build on the outcomes of COP27 to contribute to addressing pressing environmental issues.

In her statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Abu Ghazaleh said that the Arab region's participation in the ongoing talks on how to cope with crises resulting from climate change - through Egypt hosting of COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh last year and the UAE's hosting of COP28 this year - underscores the significant role played by Arab countries in the field of climate action and the world's interest in the proposals and initiatives presented by Arab countries to combat the negative impacts of climate change.

She warned of the serious impacts of this issue on citizens of the Arab region and other countries of the world, which calls for the world's nations to join forces to find solutions.

The Assistant Secretary-General commended the comprehensive development renaissance the UAE is witnessing in all fields, especially in the field of environment and renewable energy.

She pointed out that the League of Arab States will participate in events to be held on the sidelines of COP28 in cooperation with the General Women’s Union of the UAE.

