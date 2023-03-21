(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2023) The COP28 Presidency issued the following statement in response to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's 6th Assessment Synthesis Report (AR6).

The statement reads:’’ The IPCC's AR6 report makes absolutely clear the importance of ambitious and transformative action to put the world back on track to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The world’s scientists tell us that we must bring down emissions rapidly to limit global warming and keep 1.5C within reach. While doing so it is our responsibility to ensure that the most vulnerable who have done the least to cause climate change are protected against its increasingly severe impacts.

COP28, hosted by the UAE, takes place in a crucial decade of action, at which we will undertake the first ever Global Stocktake since the Paris Agreement. The UAE will utilise its COP28 Presidency to drive consensus, reignite momentum for climate progress and deliver a transformational roadmap to guide future action. The IPCC AR6 report provides us with an ideal opportunity to undertake a fundamental course correction and to accelerate climate action that delivers new avenues for investment and growth along with a just transition that leaves no one behind.

The international community must unite in promoting bold, ambitious, and practical solutions while prioritising inclusivity, enhanced accountability, and transparency. All stakeholders, particularly big industries must go further and faster to get the world back on track.

Such a transformation has the potential to unlock trillions of Dollars of investment in a new and sustainable development pathway that can generate jobs and growth. The international financial institutions and multilateral development banks must be part of the solution. They must reform to enable a just energy transition and meet the needs of the most vulnerable, particularly across the global south.

Let us work together, in solidarity, to deliver a plan that is based on the excellent work of the IPCC and is accelerated by truly global cooperation.’’