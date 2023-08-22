Open Menu

COP28 Reaffirms UAE’s Commitment To Leading Global Drive To Tackle Climate Challenges: Hamad Al Kaabi

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2023 | 07:30 PM

COP28 reaffirms UAE’s commitment to leading global drive to tackle climate challenges: Hamad Al Kaabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2023) Hamad Ali Al Kaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said that hosting COP28 reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to leading the global drive to tackle the climate challenges that threaten human life and the environment.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), marking 100 days until COP28, Al Kaabi explained that COP28 would be an ideal opportunity to discuss relevant policies and strategies with national and international partners and exchange expertise on the role of nuclear energy in addressing climate change and mitigating its repercussions.

He then highlighted the UAE’s key achievements in this field, stressing that the country is a leader in tackling climate change and promoting sustainability through long-term strategic projects and plans.

The UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to diversify its energy sources and transition to clean energy, including peaceful nuclear energy, is a prime example of such plans, Al Kaabi noted.

Thanks to the support of the country’s leadership, the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme serves as a global model, he further added, highlighting the operation of three units of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, which generate clean energy.

