Open Menu

COP28 Will Act As Leading Platform To Promote Climate Justice Worldwide: Jusoor International President

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2023 | 06:30 PM

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor International President

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2023) Mohamed Al Hammadi, President of Jusoor International for Media and Development, has affirmed the need to achieve climate justice globally, especially with the adverse shifts that human life continues to experience due to climate change.

Speaking at the 53rd Regular Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), he expressed his confidence that the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which the UAE will host next November in Expo City Dubai, will act as a leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide.

Al Hammadi underscored the importance of the UNHRC's untiring efforts to achieve climate justice and protect the world from climate change, stressing the need to work on protecting the basic rights of people, which have been significantly affected by negative climate practices and policies.

The President of Jusoor International for Media and Development asserted that it is important to leverage the opportunity presented by the UAE's hosting of COP28 to deliver conclusive decisions that enhance climate justice globally and ensure the unbiased and equal protection of the rights of people, in a way that proves the commitment of all countries to advancing the UNFCCC and Paris Agreement objectives.

The meetings of the 53rd Regular Session of the UNHRC are held throughout June and July 2023 and feature interactive dialogues aimed at spotlighting key issues related to human rights around the world, including climate change and climate justice.

Related Topics

World United Nations UAE Dubai Paris June July November Media All From Agreement

Recent Stories

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in inte ..

Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in intercepting $310 million methamph ..

2 hours ago
 SILA names new director to lead mission to develop ..

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world&#039;s publishing ..

3 hours ago
 Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

9 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

18 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

20 hours ago
 Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

1 day ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

1 day ago

More Stories From Middle East