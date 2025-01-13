- Home
'COP30' To Raise Awareness On Importance Of Investing In Clean Energy: Brazilian Minister Of Energy
Published January 13, 2025 | 06:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) Alexandre Silveira, Brazil’s Minister of Mines and Energy, emphasised that Brazil, through its presidency of "COP30," aims to establish decisive and agreed-upon documents among all parties to accelerate the global energy transition.
Silveira said that his country looks forward to welcoming the world to the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP 30), which Brazil will host in November of this year, in the global sustainability hub, "The Amazon Rainforest."
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the 15th Session of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Assembly, which began yesterday in Abu Dhabi and concludes today, he drew attention to the fact that COP30 represents an opportunity to raise global awareness and encourage further investment appropriately, enabling all countries to meet their international commitments.
He noted that Brazil's strategic position in climate action makes it well-suited to attract investments from Global South countries.
He noted that sustainability can only be achieved through investments, particularly in less developed countries, so that the world can achieve social justice and implement a fair and inclusive energy transition.
Regarding the 15th IRENA General Assembly meetings, Silveira emphasised that Brazil’s participation reflects the strong progress made by countries in the global transition to renewable and clean energy.
He also underscored the importance of bringing parties together at such events to accelerate climate action and achieve fair global ambitions.
In this context, the Brazilian Minister mentioned that during the G20 Summit meeting, they agreed on two key documents. The first document focuses on energy planning, aiming to enhance Brazil's position in advocating for fairness for countries in the Global South by recognising the importance of combating energy poverty.
The second document emphasises that the energy transition must be an opportunity for sustainable economic growth, indicating the need for investments to create jobs and income while being fair, inclusive, balanced, and respectful of national sovereignty. It also stresses the importance of recognising the energy diversity that Brazil and other countries possess.
