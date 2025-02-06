Open Menu

Copernicus: January 2025 Warmest On Record

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 09:45 PM

Copernicus: January 2025 warmest on record

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) January 2025 was the warmest January on record, despite the cooling influence of the La Niña weather phenomenon, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

The global average temperature for January 2025 was recorded at 13.23 °C, making it 0.09 °C warmer than the previous record set in January 2024 and 0.79 °C above the 1991-2020 average.

Although signs of La Niña were evident in the central Pacific Ocean, sea surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific remained above average, suggesting that the transition towards La Niña could slow down or stall.

The European climate agency stated today that the planet experienced its warmest January ever, even as La Niña – typically associated with cooler global temperatures – continued to develop.

Samantha Burgess, Deputy Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service in Brussels, remarked, January 2025 is yet another exceptional month, continuing the trend of record-breaking temperatures observed over the past two years, despite the emergence of La Niña conditions in the tropical Pacific and its temporary cooling effect on global temperatures.

La Niña is a climate pattern that causes cooler-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the central Pacific Ocean, affecting weather patterns worldwide and generally leading to slightly lower global temperatures. In contrast, its counterpart, El Niño, tends to have a warming effect.

Copernicus scientists also reported that the 12-month period from February 2024 to January 2025 was 1.61 °C warmer than pre-industrial levels.

Related Topics

Weather European Union Brussels January February From

Recent Stories

Copernicus: January 2025 warmest on record

Copernicus: January 2025 warmest on record

3 minutes ago
 Dubai to host MRO Middle East, AIME 2025

Dubai to host MRO Middle East, AIME 2025

3 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Speaker of J ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Speaker of Jordan’s House of Representat ..

3 minutes ago
 ALA 10th Linguistic Council highlights modern Arab ..

ALA 10th Linguistic Council highlights modern Arabic methodology

18 minutes ago
 UAE Chambers discuss role of SMEs with South Afric ..

UAE Chambers discuss role of SMEs with South Africa

18 minutes ago
 University of Sharjah hosts C2R Second General Ass ..

University of Sharjah hosts C2R Second General Assembly

18 minutes ago
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ismail Khan, Sarah R ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ismail Khan, Sarah Rahman visits Polio transit poi ..

11 minutes ago
 Aurat March to proceed on Feb 12, LHC informed

Aurat March to proceed on Feb 12, LHC informed

11 minutes ago
 SAU hosts second Thar cultural festival to promote ..

SAU hosts second Thar cultural festival to promote heritage, tourism and sustain ..

11 minutes ago
 KP Labour minister visits Hazara, orders immediate ..

KP Labour minister visits Hazara, orders immediate action on workers' issues

16 minutes ago
 Powerplay store to provide int’l-standard equipm ..

Powerplay store to provide int’l-standard equipment to athletes: Jahangir Khan

16 minutes ago
 Kashmiris express gratitude to Pakistan for unwave ..

Kashmiris express gratitude to Pakistan for unwavering support in freedom strugg ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East