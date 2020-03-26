UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Cases In Germany Rise To 36,508

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:30 AM

Coronavirus cases in Germany rise to 36,508

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany has risen to 36,508 and 198 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

According to Reuters, cases rose by 4,995 compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 50, the tally showed.

Related Topics

Died Germany From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports eight deaths after tally of Coron ..

3 minutes ago

UAE condemns terrorist attack on soldiers in Chad

46 minutes ago

Egypt announces 54 new COVID-19 cases

46 minutes ago

UAE Press: A testing time for humanity

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 26 March 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.