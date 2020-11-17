UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Cases In India Drop To Lowest Since Mid-July

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 10:45 AM

Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) Daily coronavirus infections in India fell to their lowest since mid-July, with 29,163 new cases reported for the last 24 hours, taking the total to 8.87 million, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Daily cases have fallen in India, the country with the second-highest number of infections behind the United States, since hitting a peak in September.

Indians celebrated Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, over the weekend, and experts have warned that the festival season could lead to a new spike.

Deaths rose by 449 over the last 24 hours, the ministry also said, with toll now at 130,519.

Related Topics

India Lead United States September Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 17, 2020 in Pakistan

35 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE Pro League reviews with clubs international ex ..

11 hours ago

Spain's BBVA sells US unit, in tie-up talks with r ..

10 hours ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

10 hours ago

British diplomat in China earns hero status after ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.