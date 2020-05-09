UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Cases In Russia Grow By 10,817 Over Past Day

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 06:30 PM

Coronavirus cases in Russia grow by 10,817 over past day

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2020) New coronavirus cases in Russia have grown by 10,817 over the past twenty-four hours to 198,676 in all the country’s regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

To date, 31,916 people have recovered from the illness while fatalities have reached 1,827, the crisis center said as quoted by Russian news agency, TASS.

According to the data, the daily growth in coronavirus cases amounted to 5.8 percent, the lowest figure since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 4,399 new cases (40.7 percent) were identified as asymptomatic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

