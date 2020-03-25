Coronavirus cases in Russia reach 658: Russian Authorities

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) Russia has registered 163 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases over the past 24 hours. This has brought the total number of cases to 658, Russian news agency Sputnik quoted the country’s Coronavirus Response Centre as saying on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has registered 163 cases of the novel coronavirus infection in 20 regions," the centre said.

Russia has recorded 658 COVID-19 cases in 55 regions since the onset of the outbreak, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova explained. ​​ Twenty-nine people have recovered and 112,000 are currently being monitored in self-isolation. According to the centre, 120 of the new cases were registered in Moscow and six others in the Moscow Region. The new patients travelled to virus-hit countries within the last 14 days, said the Sputnik report.

