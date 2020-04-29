Coronavirus cases in US surge past 1 million

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington DC, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in the US has surged past the one-million mark, with the death toll exceeding 55,000, reported Asian news International, ANI.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the total number of coronavirus cases in the US stood at 1,010,717, while the death toll stood at 58,365.

Across the world, coronavirus cases stood at 3,110,219, the data revealed.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases reached 162,350, with 21,745 fatalities.