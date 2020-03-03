UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Claims Its First UN Casualty

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 01:45 AM



UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) The deadly coronavirus COVID-19, which is spreading across China, Japan, South Korea, Iran, Italy, the Philippines – along with new cases in Asia, Western Europe and the middle East – has claimed one of its first casualties at the United Nations, IPS reported.

The annual inter-governmental meeting of the Commission on the Status of Women, CSW, due to take place March 9-20, is being described as dead on arrival, DOA.

But it is still likely to take place as scheduled minus the participation of over 5,000 to 6,000 delegates from overseas.

The 11-day meeting, the largest single gathering of women delegates from 193 countries, is being significantly downgraded because of the threat of COVID-19.

The United States, meanwhile, has postponed its own summit of world leaders of the 10-member Association of South East Asian Nations, ASEAN, due to take place in Las Vegas March 14.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

