Coronavirus Claims Lives Of 31 People As 2,025 New Cases Were Recorded In Palestine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 06:45 PM

Coronavirus claims lives of 31 people as 2,025 new cases were recorded in Palestine

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2021) Coronavirus claimed the lives of 31 people in Palestine in the last 24 hours as 2,025 new cases were recorded, most of them in the Gaza Strip, according to the daily coronavirus report.

Plestine's Minister of Health Mai Alkaila said in her daily report on coronavirus in Palestine that 21 people have died of the disease in the Gaza Strip and 1,556 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

In the West Bank, 10 people have died, 454 new cases were recorded, and 781 patients have recovered, while East Jerusalem had 15 cases and 25 recoveries recorded over four days.

Alkaila said 165 coronavirus patients remain hospitalised in intensive care units, among them 46 are on ventilators.

A total of 131,759 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease in the West Bank and 35,090 people in the Gaza Strip.

More Stories From Middle East

