MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2020) The Russian anti-coronavirus crisis centre registered on Tuesday 182 new death from the virus in the past 24 hours climbing to 5,037, the country's news agency, TASS, reported.

According to the centre, Russia reported 8,863 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its nationwide tally to 423,741.