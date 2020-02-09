UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Deaths In China Reach 811

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 12:45 PM

Coronavirus deaths in China reach 811

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2020) The coronavirus death toll in China has risen to 811, Xinhua news Agency quoted the National Health Commission of China as saying on Sunday.

In a statement issued today, the Commission announced that overall confirmed cases of the new coronavirus on the Chinese mainland had reached 37,198 by the end of Saturday.

Xinhua added that a total of 2,649 patients previously infected with the coronavirus had been discharged from hospital after recovery yesterday.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

