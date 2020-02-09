Coronavirus Deaths In China Reach 811
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 12:45 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2020) The coronavirus death toll in China has risen to 811, Xinhua news Agency quoted the National Health Commission of China as saying on Sunday.
In a statement issued today, the Commission announced that overall confirmed cases of the new coronavirus on the Chinese mainland had reached 37,198 by the end of Saturday.
Xinhua added that a total of 2,649 patients previously infected with the coronavirus had been discharged from hospital after recovery yesterday.