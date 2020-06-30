UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus: EU To Allow In Visitors From 14 'safe' Countries

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 08:00 PM

Coronavirus: EU to allow in visitors from 14 'safe' countries

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) The EU has named 14 countries whose citizens are deemed "safe" to be let in from 1 July, despite the pandemic - but the US, Brazil and China are excluded, the BBC reported.

The Council of the European Union today adopted a recommendation on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU. Travel restrictions should be lifted for countries listed in the recommendation, with this list being reviewed and, as the case may be, updated every two weeks, an EU press release said.

Based on the criteria and conditions set out in the recommendation, as from 1 July member states should start lifting the travel restrictions at the external borders for residents of the following third countries.

On the current "safe" list, still likely to be amended, are Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

The criteria to determine the third countries for which the current travel restriction should be lifted cover in particular the epidemiological situation and containment measures, including physical distancing, as well as economic and social considerations.

