Coronavirus outbreak in Germany 'under control', says German health minister

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2020) The coronavirus epidemic in Germany is "again under control" thanks to a month of lockdown imposed after an early surge in cases, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Friday, adding that the country would make tens of million of masks a month from August.

The restrictions to keep people home "was successful," Spahn told reporters in Berlin. "The infection numbers have sunk significantly, especially the relative day-by-day number. The outbreak is today again under control."

"We have managed to bring the dynamic growth back to a linear growth," said Spahn.

The minister said it is "encouraging" that since April 12th, there are more people reported to have recovered every day than there are new infections.