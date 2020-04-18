UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Outbreak In Germany 'under Control', Says German Health Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 01:00 AM

Coronavirus outbreak in Germany 'under control', says German health minister

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2020) The coronavirus epidemic in Germany is "again under control" thanks to a month of lockdown imposed after an early surge in cases, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Friday, adding that the country would make tens of million of masks a month from August.

The restrictions to keep people home "was successful," Spahn told reporters in Berlin. "The infection numbers have sunk significantly, especially the relative day-by-day number. The outbreak is today again under control."

"We have managed to bring the dynamic growth back to a linear growth," said Spahn.

The minister said it is "encouraging" that since April 12th, there are more people reported to have recovered every day than there are new infections.

Related Topics

German Germany Berlin April August From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

17 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 24,000 additional ..

1 hour ago

Residents of Abu Dhabi Emirate sing Emirati nation ..

1 hour ago

Canadian Gov't to Provide Additional $3Bln in Supp ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

2 hours ago

President condoles renowned businessman Ali Habib' ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.