Coronavirus Recoveries In UAE Reach 3,359, 546 New Cases Announced

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Coronavirus recoveries in UAE reach 3,359, 546 new cases announced

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 6th May 2020 (WAM) – The UAE Government announced an increase in COVID-19 recoveries to 3,359 cases following the recovery of 206 patients.

During the regular media briefing held today in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson of the UAE Government, said that since the start of May, the number of recoveries has increased daily, with the first six days of the month accounting for 155 recoveries.

Dr. Al Shamsi announced a plan to enlarge the scope of coronavirus testing, noting that health authorities performed 25,573 additional tests that identified 546 new infections among various nationalities, with the total number of cases amounting to 15,738, including those receiving treatment, recovered cases, and deaths.

She announced the death of 11 individuals of various nationalities, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 157.

Dr. Al Shamsi offered her sincere condolences to the families of the deceased.

The number of coronavirus patients receiving treatment currently totals 12,222 individuals of different nationalities.

Dr. Al Shamsi stressed that due to a lack of adherence to precautionary measures and social distancing, today’s confirmed cases include 30 people from two families that held a family gathering.

The cases include a baby under the age of two months and several elderly people.

"Our commitment should be in the form of actions rather than words. We should protect our loved ones, our fathers, mothers, and senior citizens, who are more vulnerable to infection than others," she said.

Dr. Al Shamsi explained the decision to forbid children under the age of 12 and people over the age of 60 from entering shopping centres, supermarkets, and other stores outside malls aims to protect their health and safety as part of preventative measures related to the re-opening of malls and shopping centres around the country.

Dr. Al Shamsi also affirmed that the public's commitment is a national duty that will help overcome the crisis, stressing that the current measures must continue. She also highlighted the importance of upholding preventative measures, especially social distancing, adding that the partial easing of precautionary measures does not mean that gatherings in private or public areas should occur.

People should stay at home unless it is necessary to go out, as well as avoid gatherings with over five people, commit to social distancing of no less than two metres, and wear face masks at all times, Dr. Al Shamsi said in conclusion.

