Coronavirus restrictions eased in half of European countries: WHO

COPENHAGEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2020) About half the countries in Europe have now eased restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to the World Health Organisation, WHO.

Forty-four states in the European region had imposed partial or complete restrictions of movement in the fight against the pandemic, the head of the WHO Regional Office for Europe Hans Kluge said in Copenhagen on Thursday, during his weekly press conference.

Of those, 21 have begun easing their restrictions, to different extents, German news Agency, DPA, quoted Kluge as saying on Thursday. A further 11 countries are planning to do so in the coming days.

However, Kluge warned against taking a step back in the fight against COVID-19. "I said before, this virus is unforgiving. We must remain vigilant, persevere and be patient.

He added that countries must be ready to tighten restrictions again if necessary, as the coronavirus situation in Europe remained serious. While in Western Europe the curve is flattening, it is still rising in eastern countries such as Belarus and Russia, where the number of cases is increasing, according to Kluge.

During the same press conference, the WHO office also warned that much work is still needed before the discovery of an effective vaccine against the virus.

Vaccines that are already in trials might be the ones attracting most attention and most optimism, WHO vaccine expert Adam Finn said.

However, they could turn out to be unsafe or ineffective, he warned. They could also turn out to be difficult to produce or to distribute internationally, DPA quoted Finn as saying.