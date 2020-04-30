UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Restrictions Eased In Half Of European Countries: WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:45 PM

Coronavirus restrictions eased in half of European countries: WHO

COPENHAGEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2020) About half the countries in Europe have now eased restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to the World Health Organisation, WHO.

Forty-four states in the European region had imposed partial or complete restrictions of movement in the fight against the pandemic, the head of the WHO Regional Office for Europe Hans Kluge said in Copenhagen on Thursday, during his weekly press conference.

Of those, 21 have begun easing their restrictions, to different extents, German news Agency, DPA, quoted Kluge as saying on Thursday. A further 11 countries are planning to do so in the coming days.

However, Kluge warned against taking a step back in the fight against COVID-19. "I said before, this virus is unforgiving. We must remain vigilant, persevere and be patient.

"

He added that countries must be ready to tighten restrictions again if necessary, as the coronavirus situation in Europe remained serious. While in Western Europe the curve is flattening, it is still rising in eastern countries such as Belarus and Russia, where the number of cases is increasing, according to Kluge.

During the same press conference, the WHO office also warned that much work is still needed before the discovery of an effective vaccine against the virus.

Vaccines that are already in trials might be the ones attracting most attention and most optimism, WHO vaccine expert Adam Finn said.

However, they could turn out to be unsafe or ineffective, he warned. They could also turn out to be difficult to produce or to distribute internationally, DPA quoted Finn as saying.

Related Topics

World Russia Europe German Same Belarus Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spanish government approves La Liga plan to test p ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Strategic Affairs Council discusses g ..

17 minutes ago

‘I still keep social distancing even after my re ..

32 minutes ago

IEA predicts 6% fall in global energy demand, reco ..

2 hours ago

Emirates to operate limited passenger flights in M ..

2 hours ago

National Assembly offices to remain closed till Ma ..

4 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.