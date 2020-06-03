Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,869 new cases, 1,484 new recoveries

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,869 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 89,011, a health ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

Assistant Minister of Health Dr.

Mohammed Al-Abdulaali who is also Spokesperson of the Saudi Health Ministry said that 1,869 new COVID-19 cases were reported today in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, adding that the new cases were reported in many cities and governorates in the Kingdom, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

He pointed out that the total cases tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kingdom reached 89,011 cases, including 22,672 active cases and 1,264 critical cases.

The number of the new recoveries is 1,484, bringing the total number of recoverees to 65,790, Dr. Al-Abdulaali said, adding that the number of the new deaths is 24, bringing the total death toll to 549.