Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia Reports 1,704 New Cases, 1,024 Recoveries

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 1,704 new cases, 1,024 recoveries

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2020) Saudi Arabia reported 1,704 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 37,136 and the virus-related death toll to 239, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

The Kingdom has witnessed 1,024 recoveries, bringing the number of total recovered cases to 10,144.

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

