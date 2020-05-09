Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 1,704 new cases, 1,024 recoveries

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2020) Saudi Arabia reported 1,704 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 37,136 and the virus-related death toll to 239, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

The Kingdom has witnessed 1,024 recoveries, bringing the number of total recovered cases to 10,144.