UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Vaccine In UAE: A Humanitarian Vision Surpassing Geographical Borders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 07:45 PM

Coronavirus vaccine in UAE: A humanitarian vision surpassing geographical borders

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2021) Filipina Sheera Espino stands in front of a coronavirus vaccine centre located in a shopping centre in Abu Dhabi feeling happy and enthusiastic about receiving the first dose of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine without any complications.

Espino considers herself very lucky to reside in the UAE during the COVID-19 pandemic for being able to enjoy all means of support and prevention from the virus provided by the country. Today, she received the vaccine free of charge and in record time compared to people in other countries.

The UAE is one of the first countries in the world to start a vaccination campaign for its citizens and residents, offering the vaccine for free to everyone, which is a key milestone in the country’s efforts to address the pandemic.

Ugandan Rebecca Namakula stands next to Espino in a row allocated for those coming to receive their second dose of the vaccine.

Namakula commended the excellent organisation of the campaign and the easy and simple vaccination procedures, stressing that the availability of the vaccine in many centres around the country is worth everyone’s appreciation and underscores the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to make the vaccine available to the entire community.

The UAE aims to immunise 50 percent of its residents against coronavirus by the end of March 2021, and has provided the vaccine to hundreds of public and private health facilities, vaccine centres and drive-through vaccination centres.

Upon receiving the vaccine, Adan Elmida from Spain expressed his appreciation for the ethical values of the UAE, as there is no discrimination between citizens and residents.

The UAE is a leading country in terms of vaccine distribution both regionally and globally, and the number of people who received the vaccine in the country is currently 3.5 million.

The UAE has approved three coronavirus vaccines, the Sinopharm vaccine, the Pfizer vaccine and the Sputnik V vaccine.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Spain March All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President orders AED 24 million grant to athletes

5 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives ICRC President

5 minutes ago

TRA achieves advanced results in Global Star Ratin ..

5 minutes ago

UAE, Belgium discuss boosting cultural cooperation

35 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.