Coronavirus vaccine in UAE: A humanitarian vision surpassing geographical borders

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2021) Filipina Sheera Espino stands in front of a coronavirus vaccine centre located in a shopping centre in Abu Dhabi feeling happy and enthusiastic about receiving the first dose of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine without any complications.

Espino considers herself very lucky to reside in the UAE during the COVID-19 pandemic for being able to enjoy all means of support and prevention from the virus provided by the country. Today, she received the vaccine free of charge and in record time compared to people in other countries.

The UAE is one of the first countries in the world to start a vaccination campaign for its citizens and residents, offering the vaccine for free to everyone, which is a key milestone in the country’s efforts to address the pandemic.

Ugandan Rebecca Namakula stands next to Espino in a row allocated for those coming to receive their second dose of the vaccine.

Namakula commended the excellent organisation of the campaign and the easy and simple vaccination procedures, stressing that the availability of the vaccine in many centres around the country is worth everyone’s appreciation and underscores the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to make the vaccine available to the entire community.

The UAE aims to immunise 50 percent of its residents against coronavirus by the end of March 2021, and has provided the vaccine to hundreds of public and private health facilities, vaccine centres and drive-through vaccination centres.

Upon receiving the vaccine, Adan Elmida from Spain expressed his appreciation for the ethical values of the UAE, as there is no discrimination between citizens and residents.

The UAE is a leading country in terms of vaccine distribution both regionally and globally, and the number of people who received the vaccine in the country is currently 3.5 million.

The UAE has approved three coronavirus vaccines, the Sinopharm vaccine, the Pfizer vaccine and the Sputnik V vaccine.