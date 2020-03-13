UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Website Launched In Abu Dhabi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 01:45 AM

Coronavirus website launched in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2020) An official website to keep the public informed about the coronavirus outbreak has been launched by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.

Developed by the UAE-based artificial intelligence services firm, Saal.

ai, the website, addressed as 'https://doh.gov.ae/en/covid-19', includes interactive features, updates from official sources, and answers in English and Arabic to related queries on the novel virus through an AI chatbot

More Stories From Middle East

