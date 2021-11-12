Corporate executives congratulate UAE on winning bid to host COP28

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2021) A number of corporate executives have congratulated the UAE on winning the bid to host COP28 in Abu Dhabi in 2023, saying it is an important milestone in the country's global climate change leadership journey.

Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said, "We congratulate our leadership and our people for being the first GCC state to preside over the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2023. Our country has a strong reputation as a modern, inclusive, and forward-looking nation that despite its geological and desert climate, has remained fully committed to the global efforts to combat climate change and has taken bold actions to accelerate the energy transition.

Hosting the COP28 in Abu Dhabi reinforces the internationally shared responsibility to act firmly to move the climate action agenda forward. As we celebrate our golden jubilee and look ahead to the next 50 years, we know our unique approach to building a sustainable future will inspire other nations and drive unified climate outcomes in 2023 and beyond to advance sustainable development worldwide."

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), said, "COP28 will bring the world together in Abu Dhabi to make progress on climate action and sustainable economic growth. The aluminium sector is just one example in our country of what can be achieved and what must still be done to avert the worst impacts of climate change whilst growing global prosperity. On behalf of EGA, I congratulate the wise leadership of the UAE on securing this global event for our nation’s capital."

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Founder and CEO of Alliances for Global Sustainability (AGS), said, "I am extremely proud that the UAE has seen its bid to host COP28 granted during the momentous occasion of COP26 in Glasgow. The UAE has been diligently tackling the climate crisis and global sustainability challenges for over three-decades. The UAE’s Green Agenda 2015-2030, the National Climate Change Plan 2017-2050, the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2021-2030 and our ongoing environmental legislations and policies are all testament to our nation’s contribution towards making the world a better place. The COP conferences present an invaluable opportunity to bring together world leaders, sustainability experts, NGOs and businesses, providing a catalyst for developing strategies and action plans to ensure a better tomorrow. It will be a great honour for the UAE to host COP28.

"In alignment with the UN’s directives, the UAE has been pragmatic and forward-thinking in its climate action efforts, which has been demonstrated by a number of commitments; becoming the first country in the region to sign and ratify the Paris Agreement, the first to commit to an economy-wide reduction in emissions, and the first in the region to announce a ‘Net-Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative’.

"The latter is the latest of our collective efforts towards tackling climate change, and coincides with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, reflecting how far we’ve come in the past 50 years and our ambitions for the important role that the next generation of youth will have in taking us into the next 50 years. This commitment will not only have an environmental impact, but also an economic one, as our priority sector companies and government entities will collaborate to develop new industries, technologies, skills, and jobs, rooted in innovation, technology and science. This is our time to be strategic in our public-private partnerships and ensure that the UAE consolidates its position as a leader within the field of sustainability.'' "Between our longstanding commitments towards climate change action, our ever-present endeavours in finding the latest sustainable solutions and our cross-collaborations between industry experts and world governments, I have no doubt that the UAE will be a worthy host of COP28 and we look forward to welcoming you to Abu Dhabi," she added.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), said, "We congratulate our wise leadership for the UAE’s victory in its bid to host COP28 in Abu Dhabi in 2023. It is an important milestone in the UAE’s global climate change leadership journey which began 15 years ago and reflects our belief in the importance of cooperation and creating partnerships at the global level. It is also indicative of the seriousness of the UAE in trying to find practical solutions and produce an effective action plan to meet its challenges, while advancing international efforts to address long-term environmental impact. I am confident that the UAE, with its distinct capabilities, will be able to make this important conference a success.'' '' The UAE will be able to achieve its desired goals in a manner that supports worldwide efforts to fulfil pledges and commitments to mitigate the effects of climate change. This victory is also in line with the country’s efforts at all levels and its goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050 as per the country’s ‘50 new principles’ strategy. The UAE plans to promote sustainable development and green economic progress to ensure a better future for all," she added.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said, "Under the directives of the wise leadership, the UAE embarked on its journey to address the climate change a long ago, when it acceded to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 1995. We welcome UNFCCC’s decision to organise COP 28 in the UAE in 2023. Hosting the COP 28 is in line with the UAE’s initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 which was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. It is also in line with Dubai’s commitment to sustainability and its proactive role in supporting the future of energy and the efforts to combat climate change. Dubai aims to achieve carbon neutrality (Net Zero Emissions) by 2050.

'' ''At Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), we contribute to achieving the vision of the wise leadership through a strategy and a clear roadmap to transform Dubai into a carbon neutral economy by 2050 by achieving net zero emissions and reaching 100% clean energy by 2050.This will be achieved using renewable and clean energy solutions and technologies, creating investment opportunities in the field of green economy, and achieving a balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability."

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous Director of NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), said that the UAE’s winning bid in hosting COP28 in Abu Dhabi in 2023 was the result of the tireless efforts made by the UAE’s wise leadership to enhance and consolidate the country’s leading position as a major contributor to global endeavors in confronting climate change. "This achievement came as a result of the practical steps implemented by the UAE in the field of climate action, the latest of which was the announcement of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, in addition to a list of what the country has achieved to support regional and international efforts to reduce the repercussions of this phenomenon, which has negative consequences that affect different countries around the world.'' '' This international consensus on choosing the UAE to host the climate conference reaffirms the country's ability to bring about positive change to ensure a future based on sustainable development, and also reflects the world's confidence in its position as an effective and influential center in finding practical solutions to pivotal international issues," he noted.

Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), said, "The UAE has been a global player in the energy industry for decades, and through a strategic and visionary approach to our energy portfolio diversification, the nation is reaping significant benefits today as it rapidly decarbonizes the power sector and takes the lead internationally on delivering the clean energy transition. This has formed the foundations for our Nation in being the first regionally to set Net Zero targets, demonstrating the nation’s commitment to tackling climate change – the greatest challenge the world faces today. We are extremely proud that the UAE has been selected to host COP28, which will allow the country to share its leading approach, knowledge and expertise with international stakeholders and leaders on this critical global platform.

"At ENEC, we remain firmly committed to advancing the UAE’s climate change efforts and demonstrating the vital role that nuclear energy is contributing to cutting carbon emissions. Today, nuclear energy is rapidly decarbonising the UAE’s power sector, as the Barakah Plant is providing 24/7, baseload clean electricity generation, and will prevent 21 million tonnes of carbon emissions every year when fully operational. Today, the Plant is leading the biggest decarbonisation effort in the region and we look forward to sharing our model with our colleagues across the globe who are considering adding nuclear energy to their energy portfolio as a proven tool for clean and reliable electricity generation."

Dr. Nawal Al Hosany, the UAE’s Permanent Representative to IRENA, said, "The UNFCCC’s decision to name the UAE as the host of COP28, is a great testament to the vision and passion of our leadership, whose continued pursuit of building a sustainable and inclusive future for all has made the UAE a global convener of choice for urgent international dialogues. Hosting the world’s most important climate change event is a timely reflection of the UAE’s ambitions to become a world leader in the fields of sustainability, renewable energy and climate action as we embark on the journey of our next 50 years of nationhood.

"As the home of IRENA’s headquarters for more than a decade, the UAE has created a collaborative platform that can drive the kind of cross sector and cross border partnerships that will be critical to overseeing an equitable and just global energy transition, which will be in the spotlight at an action-oriented COP28 in 2023."

Peng Xiao, Group CEO, G42, said "We are delighted that UAE will host COP28 in 2023 and further strengthen its role as an inclusive nation that has a responsible economic growth strategy by recognizing the impact of climate change. We at G42 take climate change very seriously and are committed to redefining our corporate strategy around sustainability to support the UAE in its vision to achieve Net Zero by 2050. As a company that exists to champion AI as a tool that powers positive progress, we look forward to leveraging artificial intelligence to advancing a smart, circular economy here in the UAE, across the region and globally."

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said in a statement, "The UAE’s selection as hosts of COP28 reflects the world's confidence in the UAE to provide solutions for global challenges. ADNOC congratulates our nation’s Leadership for the UAE’s selection as hosts of COP28. This decision reflects the confidence of the international community in the UAE’s ability to play an active and influential role in providing solutions to global challenges, including climate change.

"ADNOC is committed to supporting the UAE's proactive Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, and will continue to fulfill its commitment to sustainability and value creation for the UAE as one of the world's least carbon-intensive oil and gas producers.

"Building on its track record of responsible and sustainable production of low-carbon energy, ADNOC will harness its expertise to provide all means of support and ensure that COP28 is a success.

"The conference is the world’s largest and most important climate summit and convenes to discuss practical solutions for substantial action on climate change, while building effective partnerships for sustainable economic and social prosperity," the statement concluded.