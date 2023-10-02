Open Menu

Corporates In Region Increasingly Keen To Adopt Sustainable Solutions: AVEVA VP Sales

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2023 | 08:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2023) Nayef Bou Chaaya, Vice President Sales and Head of middle East and Africa at AVEVA, said that the region’s corporates are increasingly keen to adopt more sustainable solutions and reduce their carbon prints.


In his statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the ADIPEC 2023, he stressed that companies operating in the UAE are increasingly keen to adopt sustainable solutions and achieve energy transition.


Regarding ADIPEC 2023, Bou Chaaya highlighted the importance of the major event to showcase new high-tech solutions and be a key platform for corporates to advance their businesses and showcase their products.


The UAE is a pioneer in raising the awareness of corporates and institutions about climate neutrality and sustainability, he added.


He noted that companies must first utilise digital technology to collect data on their environmental impact and emissions to reduce their carbon footprint and adopt sustainable solutions.

This data is then analysed and used to develop a framework for controlling operations within each company, he further added.
AVEVA collects and analyses data for companies striving for sustainability and directs them towards solutions, while artificial intelligence represents a cornerstone that enables companies to predict disruptions and provide proactive solutions that support sustainability, Bou Chaaya said in conclusion.

