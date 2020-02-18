CORRECTION: Belgian diamond boiling facility opens in Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2020) Correction from the source, update third paragraph to 'boil up to 1.4 million carats each month' instead of 400.

DUBAI, 18th February, 2020 (WAM) -- DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – participated in the official opening of TRIGEM’s Charlotte Boiling facility yesterday.

The new facility is located in the heart of Dubai’s diamond hub, the Jewellery and Gemplex Building at Jumeirah Lakes Towers. Launched in partnership with Antwerp’s Charlotte Boil, the facility is set to offer boiling services for rough and polished diamonds using the exclusive 'Antwerp Charlotte Boil' chemical formula. The facility has the capacity to boil up to 1.4 million carats each month and will cater to the region’s growing diamond industry.

"Congratulations to the entire team behind TRIGEM’s Charlotte Boiling facility. This new state-of-the-art facility will support the growth of Dubai’s status as the world’s leading diamond trading hub.

"We are confident that this development will help drive trade and encourage more businesses to set up in DMCC. As the UAE plans for the next 50 years, we are committed to supporting the nation’s long-term growth by continuing to build the right partnerships and developing the infrastructure demanded by the trade," said Ahmed bin Sulayem, DMCC Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

This new value-add service complements TRIGEM’s purpose-built coloured gemstone, diamond and jewellery facility inaugurated last year.

The company provides mining companies and diamond traders around the world with a one-stop-shop in Dubai and have launched the facility to serve the region’s growing demand for high quality services.

TRIGEM Charlotte Boiling facility is the second independent boiling facility in the emirate and will further strengthen Dubai’s diamond industry ecosystem.

"We're thrilled to partner with the world's best diamond boiler, Charlotte Boiling from Antwerp to be the first independent, Belgian-quality boiler in Dubai. By offering one of the most critical services in the rough to market value chain, our superior and trusted diamond boiling will not only empower local traders to get more value from their diamonds, but also allow more miners from around the world to begin utilising Dubai as a one-stop-shop, marketing hub for their productions. Our confidence in Dubai evolving into the diamond capital of the world is a reflection of our confidence in both DMCC and the entire UAE Government, and we're excited to play a vital part in it," added David Zabinsky, TRIGEM Chief Executive Officer.

In January, TRIGEM signed an agreement with Transguard, one of UAE’s leading security and logistics firms, to provide secure transport services for its diamonds. With two daily shuttles over six days a week, TRIGEM Charlotte Boiling facility will be able to process and deliver over 1.4 million carats of diamonds each month.