Correction of information stated at UAE Government Media Briefing yesterday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said today that there has been an error in a statement by Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Official Spokesperson of the Health Sector, at the UAE Government Media Briefing, held yesterday, on the developments of the COVID-19 variant and the percentage of cases admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for vaccinated and non-vaccinated people.

"The correction is that the highest percentage of cases admitted to ICU is for those who were not vaccinated (92 percent), while the percentage of those vaccinated was 8 percent," the ministry explained