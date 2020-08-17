Costa Rica welcomes normalisation of diplomatic relations between UAE, Israel

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) Costa Rica has received with great satisfaction the announcement of the normalisation of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Israel, as well as the upcoming negotiation of a strong bilateral cooperation agenda between both sides.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Costa Rica, this is a historic step in the middle East given by Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, one that promises to contribute in the achievement of peace and the peaceful resolution of the existing challenges in the region.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica Rodolfo Solano Quiros commented, "Costa Rica maintains an important bilateral agenda both with United Arab Emirates as with Israel. Both are friendly countries and we aspire, as we joy with this great news, to continue working strongly with both in the domain of health and in the economic post COVID-19 recovery, among many other fields."