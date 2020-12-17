UrduPoint.com
Costa Rican President Receives President Of Global Council For Tolerance Of Peace

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 10:45 AM

SAN JOSE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2020) Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of Costa Rica, received Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, and his delegation currently visiting Costa Rica.

The meeting was attended by Duarte Pacheco, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Juma Rashid Khamis Al Rumaithi, UAE Ambassador to Costa Rica, and several Costa Rican Parliament members.

Quesada welcomed the council’s delegation and thanked them for choosing Costa Rica as the place to hold the regional session of the Global Parliament for Tolerance and Peace for South and Central America.

He also commended the council’s efforts to promote tolerance and peace around the world.

Al Jarwan briefed Quesada about the council’s efforts to promote the global culture of tolerance, stressing that the council aims to spread the values of tolerance and peace to ensure a safer and more peaceful future for generations to come.

He also thanked Costa Rica and its leadership for supporting the values of tolerance and peace.

