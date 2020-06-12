UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Costa Rican President Receives UAE Medical Aid In Fight Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 11:45 PM

Costa Rican President receives UAE medical aid in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2020) Carlos Alvarado, President of Costa Rica, welcomed the aid plane sent today to his country as part of the UAE's efforts to help various countries around the world in containing the spread of COVID-19.

Alvarado expressed his deep thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for the support in providing medical supplies to cope with the virus, and expressed his appreciation to the UAE government and people of the UAE for the repatriation of Costa Rican citizens.

The airplane carried 9 metric tons of medical supplies and 10,000 testing kits offered to Costa Rica to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 9,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Juma Rashid Khamis Ahmad Al Rumaithi, UAE Ambassador to Costa Rica, stated: "Thanks to the support and guidance of the leadership of our two countries, bilateral relations have witnessed a quantum leap. This contributed to building a strategic partnership and led to enhanced cooperation, trade, and development. In this context, medical assistance has been provided to Costa Rica, confirming the strength and durability of these relations."

The ambassador added: "The UAE is always keen to stand by brotherly and friendly countries and help medical teams that are among the most vulnerable to the pandemic."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 904 metric tons of aid, supporting more than 904,000 medical professionals in the process.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Costa Rica Government

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

2 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

2 hours ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.