Costa Rican President receives UAE medical aid in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2020) Carlos Alvarado, President of Costa Rica, welcomed the aid plane sent today to his country as part of the UAE's efforts to help various countries around the world in containing the spread of COVID-19.

Alvarado expressed his deep thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for the support in providing medical supplies to cope with the virus, and expressed his appreciation to the UAE government and people of the UAE for the repatriation of Costa Rican citizens.

The airplane carried 9 metric tons of medical supplies and 10,000 testing kits offered to Costa Rica to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 9,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Juma Rashid Khamis Ahmad Al Rumaithi, UAE Ambassador to Costa Rica, stated: "Thanks to the support and guidance of the leadership of our two countries, bilateral relations have witnessed a quantum leap. This contributed to building a strategic partnership and led to enhanced cooperation, trade, and development. In this context, medical assistance has been provided to Costa Rica, confirming the strength and durability of these relations."

The ambassador added: "The UAE is always keen to stand by brotherly and friendly countries and help medical teams that are among the most vulnerable to the pandemic."

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 904 metric tons of aid, supporting more than 904,000 medical professionals in the process.