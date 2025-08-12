Open Menu

Council Of Europe Urges Members To Refrain From Arms Transfers Over Gaza Human Rights Violations

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 02:45 PM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) The Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O’Flaherty on Tuesday urged member states to refrain from arms transfers that could lead to human rights violations in Gaza Strip.

“The conflict in Gaza has reached disastrous proportions and continues to cause immense human suffering," O’Flaherty said in a statement.

He said he had engaged with member states on their obligations under international arms trade rules to ensure their actions do not contribute to human rights violations.

O’Flaherty noted steps by some states, including Germany, to suspend or restrict arms transfers to Israel, and praised the role of national human rights bodies in raising awareness and pressing governments to meet their obligations.

“However, more needs to be done, and quickly,” he added.

The commissioner also called for intensified efforts to ensure unhindered humanitarian access and to press for the immediate release of hostages. “I will continue to engage with member states to support a response to the conflict in Gaza that complies with human rights.”

