UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Countries Ramp Up Cybersecurity Strategies: ITU Global Cybersecurity Index

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 07:15 PM

Countries ramp up cybersecurity strategies: ITU Global Cybersecurity Index

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) The latest Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) shows a growing commitment around the world to tackle and reduce cybersecurity threats.

Countries are working to improve their cyber safety despite the challenges of COVID-19 and the rapid shift of everyday activities and socio-economic services into the digital sphere, the newly released 2020 index confirms.

According to GCI 2020, around half of countries globally say they have formed a national computer incident response team (CIRT), indicating an 11 percent increase since 2018. Rapid uptake of information and communication technologies (ICTs) during the COVID-19 pandemic has put cybersecurity at the forefront.

"In these challenging times, the unprecedented reliance on ICTs to drive society, economy and industry, makes it more important than ever before to secure cyberspace and build confidence among users," affirmed ITU Secretary General Houlin Zhao. "Governments and industry need to work together to make ICTs consistently safe and trustworthy for all. The Global Cybersecurity Index is a key element, offering a snapshot of the opportunities and gaps that can be addressed to strengthen every country's digital ecosystem."

Some 64 percent of countries had adopted a national cybersecurity strategy (NCS) by year-end, while more than 70 percent conducted cybersecurity awareness campaigns in 2020, compared to 58 percent and 66 percent, respectively, in 2018.

Yet despite notable improvements, gaps in cyber capacity persist.

Many countries and regions lag in key areas. These include: ​Cybersecurity skills training, which must be tailored to the needs of citizens, micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs); Finance, healthcare, energy, and other key sectors, which require dedicated measures to close cybersecurity gaps; Critical infrastructure protection, which requires enhancement to meet new and evolving cyber threats; Individual data protection, which requires continual reinforcement as online activity expands.

Growing reliance on digital solutions necessitates ever stronger, yet also accessible and user-friendly, data protection measures.

GCI 2020, the index's fourth iteration, measures the cybersecurity commitments of 193 ITU Member States. It aims to identify gaps, serve as a roadmap to guide national strategies, inform legal frameworks, build capacity, highlight good practices, strengthen international standards, and foster a culture of cybersecurity. Each country's level of development or engagement is assessed based on five pillars of the ITU Global Cybersecurity Agenda – legal measures, technical measures, organizational measures, capacity development, and cooperation.

Amid interconnected commerce and communication, cybersecurity risks are increasingly borderless, with no single entity or stakeholder able to guarantee the security of the global cyber ecosystem.

Countries with high cyber capabilities may therefore need to support others, such as Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Small Island Developing States (SIDS), and Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs).

"This snapshot of the world's commitment to cybersecurity is just a starting point for further discussions, interventions, and strides towards achieving global, regional and national cyber safety," noted Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Director of the ITU's Telecommunication Development Bureau. "I invite all ITU Member States to continue updating us on their progress on cybersecurity-related commitments, so that we can effectively share experiences, research, and solutions to create a trusted cyberspace for all."

About one billion people worldwide became internet users for the first time between 2015 (when the first GCI was released) and 2019, according to ITU data. With global losses due to cybercrime expected to reach USD 6 trillion this year, citizens count on governments to enhance cybersecurity norms and protect increasingly exposed personal and financial data.

Related Topics

Internet World Itu Guide Progress United States Dollars May 2015 2018 2019 2020 Commerce All From Industry Share Billion

Recent Stories

Minorities role in national development vital: com ..

19 minutes ago

LG minister directs to complete cleaning of storm ..

21 minutes ago

PHA can make Pakistan active player in trillion do ..

21 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs Punjab govt to submit report ..

21 minutes ago

Italian Troops Completely Withdrawn From Afghanist ..

21 minutes ago

Kazakhstan in Favor of Oil Production Increase Und ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.