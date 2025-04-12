Countries Reach Historic Deal To Cut Shipping Emissions
Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 05:01 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) LONDON, 12th April, 2025 (WAM) – After years of intense negotiations, countries on Friday reached a landmark deal to cut greenhouse gas emissions from global shipping, setting mandatory fuel standards and introducing an industry-wide carbon pricing mechanism.
The framework – agreed during the UN International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Marine Environment Protection Committee – aims for net-zero emissions from the sector by 2050 and will be formally adopted in October before coming into force in 2027.
They will apply to large ocean-going vessels over 5,000 gross tonnage, which collectively account for 85% of carbon dioxide emissions from the marine shipping fleet.
IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez hailed the breakthrough, emphasising the collaborative spirit that led to the deal.
“The approval of draft amendments to MARPOL Annex VI mandating the IMO net-zero framework represents another significant step in our collective efforts to combat climate change, to modernize shipping and demonstrates that IMO delivers on its commitments.
”
MARPOL Annex VI refers to provisions in the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships, specifically addressing air pollution.
It already includes mandatory energy efficiency requirements for ships and has 108 Parties covering roughly 97% of the world’s merchant shipping fleet by tonnage.
The framework introduces a dual approach: a global fuel standard that will progressively lower the annual greenhouse gas fuel intensity of marine fuels, and a greenhouse gas pricing mechanism requiring high-emitting ships to pay for their excess pollution.
Under the new system, ships that exceed emissions limits will need to acquire remedial units to offset their excess pollution. Meanwhile, vessels operating with zero or near-zero emissions will be eligible for financial rewards, creating a market-driven push toward cleaner maritime transport.
Recent Stories
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
More Stories From Middle East
-
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs4 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks4 hours ago
-
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps4 hours ago
-
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks4 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Foreign Affairs to discus ..4 hours ago
-
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza5 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation6 hours ago
-
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds6 hours ago
-
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan6 hours ago
-
UAE President receives US Congress delegation8 hours ago
-
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University8 hours ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception8 hours ago