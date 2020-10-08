UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Countries Step Up Innovation Efforts, Using Over 500 Digital Apps To Fight COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

Countries step up innovation efforts, using over 500 digital apps to fight COVID-19

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) From chatbots in Singapore to drones in Oman; from robotic medical assistants in Indonesia to virtual doctors in Brazil; while the COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc across the world, governments have been working hard to implement digital solutions to minimize the adverse impact of the virus and to ensure business continuity.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, digital technologies have enabled governments to connect with people and to continue to deliver services online," said Liu Zhenmin, Under-Secretary-General of UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, DESA. "In many countries, the digital government has stepped up its central role as a necessary element of communication, leadership and collaboration between policymakers and society," he said.

In a quick call for inputs by UN DESA, government officials from around the world shared more than 500 COVID-19 related digital applications that they have been using during the pandemic.

The "Compendium of Digital Government Initiatives in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic," launched on 6 October 2020 by UN DESA, explains how governments have been using campaigns and chatbots to provide reliable information about the virus and to combat fake news, disinformation and viral hoaxes.

Due to the lack of medical personnel and capacity in hospitals, health apps have provided people with tools to self-assess their health status and for doctors to remotely monitor the wellbeing of their patients. In Croatia, the digital assistant "Andrija" used artificial intelligence to process thousands of health requests via a government portal and social media.

Digital technologies have also been used for contact tracing, allowing both health authorities and people to be informed about cases and trace down contacts of infected people to test for the virus. To promote social distancing, some governments used robots, drones, self-help temperature Peoples’ expectations of governments have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and they will likely remain high in the post-pandemic era. As policymakers respond and use digital technologies to achieve their development goals, they should not forget addressing heightened concerns over data protection, privacy, misinformation and disinformation.

Related Topics

World United Nations Business Social Media Singapore Indonesia Croatia October 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

6 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

15 minutes ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Mevedev Says Events in Armenia, Kyrgyzsta ..

2 minutes ago

PM for sorting out Bundle Island issues in consult ..

2 minutes ago

Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) sacrificed his life for I ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.