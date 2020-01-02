Country’s citizens the focus of policies, development projects: Hamad Al Sharqi

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, stated that the country’s citizens are the focus of its policies and development projects.

He also noted that the Fujairah government is keen to reinforce its role in the UAE’s overall development process and other development plans, by implementing projects in all sectors to ensure the quality of life for all citizens.

Sheikh Hamad made this statement while touring Dibba Al Fujairah, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah sports and Culture Club, to check on local people.

During his tour, Sheikh Hamad met with residents and chatted with them.

He also listened to their suggestions on how to develop the area while directing those concerned to provide the required services and the means to a decent life.

Sheikh Hamad responded to an invitation from Ahmed Mohammed Abdullah bin Ali Al Dhanhany, President of the Fujairah Federal Court of First Instance, to join a luncheon attended by many locals.

Residents praised Sheikh Hamad for his visit and appreciated his directives to develop the area and fulfil their needs.

Sheikh Hamad was accompanied during his tour by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhany, Director-General of the Emiri Court, and several local officials.