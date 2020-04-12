UrduPoint.com
Courts' Construction Works In Madinat Zayed, Mussafah And Al Rahba Progressing: Musanada

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 02:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, has revealed that construction works for three courts buildings are progressing as planned.

The company noted that project works - valued at approximately AED150.3 million - included the construction of court buildings for the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, ADJD, in Madinat Zayed, Mussafah and Al Rahba.

Musanada noted that the Labour Court Building in Mussafah spans an area of 7,572 square metres, with a project value of AED77 million. Upon completion, the building will include nine first instance halls, four appeals halls, two reconciliation halls, 28 judges offices, and a reception space among other facilities.

The project complements the set of services offered by ADJD for the benefit of both parties of the employment contractual relationship under the rule of law and in accordance with the international guarantees regulating human rights and economic competitiveness standards, Musanada noted in its statement.

As for the Madinat Zayed court project, valued at AED53 million, spans over 40,000 square metres, with a built up area of 6,797 square metres, Musanada stated, adding that the building comprises of three floors, consisting of four halls, along with other legal affairs departments such as the notary public, attestation, proclamation of islam, family guidance, inheritance, misdemeanours, and urgent matters, among others.

The company noted that it had commenced the construction works of Al Rahba court - which spans over 2,500 square metres. The project - valued at AED20.3 million - includes the construction of the main building which includes a number of halls, offices, and utility and employee spaces.

Chancellor Yosuf Saeed Alabri, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, assured that ADJD is keen on delivery of development projects, pursuant to the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to keep up with the latest developments and provide judiciary services.

He noted that the aim of construction of these three courts is to enhance the quality of services offered to customers in line with highest international standards, contributing to the achievement of the strategic priority of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, in order to enhance the effectiveness and sustainability of judicial operations, ensuring easy and comprehensive access to services.

