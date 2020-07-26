UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases In The Country Are Declining Every Day, Pakistan Information Minister Claims

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 09:45 PM

COVID-19 cases in the country are declining every day, Pakistan Information Minister claims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2020) Pakistani Information Minister Shibli Faraz has claimed that cases of new coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country are decreasing daily, due to the effective measures taken by the government.

Faraz said in a press conference held in Islamabad today that the government adopted a balanced strategy in its dealings with the coronavirus pandemic, explaining that his country pursued a balanced, smart lockdown policy to save people and the economy.

He added that the government took the initiative to help vulnerable groups in the society and provided cash assistance to 13 million families so far. He noted that cases of coronavirus infections are declining every day, hoping that people will continue their commitment to precautionary measures during Eid al-Adha's holidays.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pakistan are 274,000, and 5,840 deaths.

