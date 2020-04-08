UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases Reaches 263 In Palestine

Wed 08th April 2020 | 04:45 PM

COVID-19 cases reaches 263 in Palestine

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2020) The Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that two new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases were confirmed in the West Bank, raising the total number cases in Palestine to 263.

According to the Palestine news Agency, WAFA, the majority of the cases are in the West Bank with only 13 in the Gaza Strip.

A total of 44 patients recovered from the disease, including 36 in the West Bank and eight in the Gaza Strip. There was one death in the West Bank, said the WAFA report.

