UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Containment Steps In Six Indian States

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 08:15 PM

COVID-19 containment steps in six Indian states

From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2021) India’s Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba, today initiated a number of steps in order "not to squander away the gains of the collective hard work of the last year" in containing COVID-19 by "maintaining a continued rigorous vigil" in states showing an upsurge in cases of the pandemic.

Six states have reported 85.75 per cent of the 16,488 new cases diagnosed in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare here. These states are Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Of these, Maharashtra reported the highest daily cases at 8,333, followed by Kerala with 3,671 cases and Punjab at a distant third of only 622 new cases.

The Cabinet Secretary today met with Chief Secretaries of six states which have reported a high active caseload in the last one week to discuss a "COVID Management and Response Strategy" to deal with the new and emerging situation.

The meeting decided to closely monitor mutant strains of Coronavirus and cluster such cases for early hotspot identification and control, follow effective surveillance of potential super spreader events, increase RT- PCR tests in states and undertake priority vaccination in districts reporting higher cases.

Related Topics

India Punjab Family Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dr Firdous appreciates reforms in BOR

7 minutes ago

Only sports activities to be allowed on Karachi Sp ..

8 minutes ago

Two terrorists killed in encounter with CTD

8 minutes ago

Miyawaki forest is absolute need to cope with envi ..

8 minutes ago

Surprise Day celebrates in GB in memory of effecti ..

8 minutes ago

'Don't drag institutions into politics'; Sarwar as ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.