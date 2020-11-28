COVID-19 Crisis Recovery Management and Governance Committee holds second meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2020) Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, presided over the second meeting of the COVID-19 Crisis Recovery Management and Governance Committee, with the aim of following up the development of work related to the tasks of the Committee.

The meeting was held with the participation of Obaid Rashid Al Hussan Al Shamsi, Director-General of the National Emergency Crisis, and Disasters Management Authority and Deputy Chairman of the Committee, and in the presence of Undersecretaries of Ministries and representatives of the member bodies of the Committee.

At the meeting, Dr. Al Jaber said, "Through the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, today we have a platform for action.

"Action at the national level for all institutions, entities and individuals on how to address the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, protect the health and safety of society, and start working proactively in preparation for the recovery phase in various sectors and focus on exploring future opportunities and strengthening the leadership position of the UAE in various fields."

Al Jaber added that the UAE has succeeded thanks to the directives of the leadership and the cooperation of national institutions in containing the repercussions of COVID-19 through its readiness and effective approach to taking proactive measures. This has won the UAE international praise and appreciation in becoming an inspirational model in the face of crises and established its position as a world leader.

He thanked all the working groups for their great efforts, noting the follow-up of Obaid Al Shamsi and his team in achieving desired goals and reaching outputs according to the time plan and the Committee's governance model.

Dr. Al Jaber affirmed that the results achieved by the Committee's work teams reflect their awareness of the importance of the tasks they undertake, and praised the great efforts they make to ensure the success of the Committee's work noting the progress made so far, which reflects the distinct capabilities of the institutions and the relevant authorities in the country on coordination and strategic planning.

He explained that work is continuing at all levels to define and adopt strategic and detailed indicators for vital sectors that include society, security, health, education, food security and the economy.

After that, he said, programmes, initiatives and strategies will be developed to achieve these indicators and their targets in a measurable manner, stressing the importance of the next phase, which will include the development of programmes according to the next stages, which are recovery, response and return of activities.

In addition to discussing the indicators, the Committee’s strategic media plan was reviewed, which seeks to unify messages and media content to achieve the desired goals which include highlighting the competencies and the competitive, proactive and professional capabilities that characterise the UAE. This aims to enhance the community’s confidence in the state’s efforts and create a sustainable national will that focuses on optimism and positivity in facing challenges and transforming them into opportunities, as well as strengthening the position of the UAE and its role in the international community.

Dr. Al Jaber further explained that the Committee is progressing in its work according to the specified timeframe, stressing the importance of solidarity and cooperation of all parties at this important time in the recovery phase from the repercussions of the pandemic, as everyone is responsible for contributing to overcoming this stage and crossing into a prosperous future.